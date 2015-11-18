MUMBAI: A special TADA court on Wednesday made Pakistan-born American terror operative David Coleman Headley, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case, and asked him to appear before the court through video links on December 10.

“One of the key conspirators in 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai namely David Headley has been asked to appear before this court through video links on December 10. We have moved to the court on the basis of the judgment passed by the US Court that David Headley being one of the conspirators, he should be joined as one of the accused along with Indian citizen Abu Jundal,” Ujjwal Nikam, Special public prosecutor told the media.

Earlier, the sessions' court had reserved its order on Mumbai Police's plea seeking Headley to be made as an accused in the case.

On October 8, Nikam filed an application before special judge G.A. Sanap, presiding over the trial of Lashkar operative Abu Jundal, that Headley should be tried along with Jundal. Headley, who confessed to his role in the 26/11 attacks to the US authorities, was sentenced to 35 years’ imprisonment by a US court.

