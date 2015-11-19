NEW DELHI: Condemning the terror attack in Paris and Lebanon, students at Jamia Millia Islamia university took out a candle light march in protest against global terrorism and activities of the ISIS.

The march led by varsity's Dean of Students' Welfare Tasneem Meenai and Chief Proctor Mehtab Alam, was conducted yesterday to send out a message of global peace.

"We conducted the march to request the global leaders to re-design the policies so that earth could become a peaceful place to live with harmony," said Meeran Haider.

Sahil, a member of Jamia Students' Forum said, "An impression is being created that ISIS represents Islam. It is very important to send out a message that ISIS is a terrorist group engaged in killing innocents which is strictly prohibited in Islam."