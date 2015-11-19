Home Nation

Vikramaditya Hails Centre's Package for Jammu Migrants

Ruling PDP hailed the Centre\'s decision to raise the relief given to Jammu migrants at par with migrant Kashmiri Pandits.

Published: 19th November 2015 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2015 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAMMU: Ruling Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) today hailed the Centre's decision to raise the relief given to Jammu migrants at par with migrant Kashmiri Pandits.

"We hail the Centre's decision to raise the relief given to Jammu migrants at par with Kashmiri Pandit migrants," Member of Legislative Council (MLC) and senior PDP leader Vikramaditya Singh said today.

Vikramaditya, grand son of Maharaja Hari Singh and son of Congress Leader Dr Karan Singh, said it was important to understand that during militancy, several families living in higher reaches of Jammu hills were also badly affected and had to leave their homes and belongings.

"This decision signifies the Government of India's recognition of the miserable plight of these people," he added.

Vikramaditya said the Talwara migrant's issue in district Reasi and other such issues were raised by him on several occasions and forums.

He hailed Mufti Mohammed Sayeed-led coalition government in J&K for having manage a substantial relief package for migrants who have been living in appalling conditions for years.

Vikramaditya also hailed the decision of the J-K government that has finalised the sites for setting up of two AIIMS in J&K.

He said this was in keeping with the aspirations of public in both regions and will go a long way in providing much awaited quality health care to them.

