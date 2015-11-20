NEW DELHI: A human foetus, dead snakes, dead parrot, crow beaks, owl claws and a star fish were among the several shocking recoveries from the biology lab of a private school in southeast Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said today.

The incident came to light yesterday after an NGO, which received a tip-off about the presence of illegal items in the school's biology lab, conducted a raid and reported the matter to the police, said a senior official.

"A case under Section 51 of the Wild Animal Protection Act has been registered in connection with the incident and investigation is underway," the senior official said.

The school principal has told the police that the items were bought by the manager of the school-- for academic use --from a dealer in south Delhi's Devli area, who the police are now looking for, said the official.

The items which the police recovered from the lab include -- a dead parrot, dead kingfisher, claws of owl and maina, beaks of crow, hornbill and duck, varieties of dead earthworms, fishes, including a star fish, and dead snakes apart from a human foetus (female), all preserved inside containers, said police.

The human foetus was later sent to forensic department and efforts are on to track its origin, the official added.