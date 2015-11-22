BALRAMPUR: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu today said that many areas in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are lagging far behind in development as successive Congress governments ignored such states for the last 65 years.

"Congress ignored states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

This is the reason many areas of the two states are still backward. Our effort is to bring UP and Bihar forward," Prabhu said while flagging off a new train, Sushashan Express, between Balrampur and Gwalior.

He said the works which were not done in the last 65 years were completed by the NDA government in just one-and-a-half years.

The Minister said a bridge on the Ganga river in Bihar would be constructed soon and e-tendering system was being put in place to check corruption.

Prabhu said once cash-strapped railways was now cash-surplus.

The Minister also inaugurated 107-km long broad gauge between Badhni and Gonda.