NEW DELHI: Amid the political debate over Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s remarks on “growing intolerance”, the BJP-led NDA government responded on two levels. On one hand, the Home Ministry released data on communal incidents in the country since 2010. On the other, BJP leaders roundly condemned Khan’s remarks.

MoS Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju, citing the numbers, claimed such a debate was misplaced and unnecessarily tarnished the image of the country. Rijiju said that there had been a drop in the number of communal incidents since the NDA came to power, in comparison to 2013 and early 2014 when the Congress-led UPA was in power.

“There are documents which prove that communal violence-related deaths have reduced. To make blatant statements like the country has become intolerant under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi is inappropriate,” Rijiju said.

According to the Home Ministry data, till October 2015, 630 communal incidents were reported across the country in which 86 people were killed in comparison to 2014 which recorded 644 communal incidents in which 95 people were killed and 1,921 were injured. Some Opposition leaders pointed out that the 2015 data was only for 10 months so it could not be compared to data from the 12 months of 2014.

The year 2013, when UPA was in power, recorded the highest number of communal incidents with 823 communal incidents occuring in which 133 people were killed and 2,269 were injured. In 2012, there were 668 communal incidents in which 94 people were killed and 2,117 were injured. The Home Ministry data showed that 701 communal incidents were recorded in 2010 in which 116 people were killed and 2,138 were injured.

The Home Ministry note said there was no major communal incident in 2015. As per the norms, incidents involving “more than five deaths and 10 injured” are categorised as Major Incidents.

Meanwhile, Khan’s comments, did not go down well with the BJP. The party deputed its ‘Muslim face’ Shahnawaz Hussain to take on Aamir in Mumbai. Hussain ‘reminded’ Aamir there was no better place than India for Muslims and asked him not to fall into traps set by likes of the Congress.

“What is the situation in Muslim countries and Europe. There is intolerance everywhere,” Hussain said, adding Muslims in the country enjoyed equal rights. “This shows Congress complicity in the campaign to malign the country... Congress is creating an atmosphere to malign the country,” Hussain said.

Union Minister Smriti Irani said it was evidence of freedom of expression and tolerance in India that Aamir could be brand ambassador for a government initiative (Incredible India) and also speak his mind.

As BJP’s spokespersons tried to engage in debate, party MP and Yogi Adityanath said Khan could leave India, “it will only reduce the country’s population”. Actor Om Puri joined the fray, demanding Khan apologise to the nation for “inciting people”.