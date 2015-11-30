Home Nation

Modi to Address CoP 21 Monday Evening

By IANS

PARIS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the opening session of the Conference of Parties (CoP) 21 climate summit in Paris on Monday evening after inaugurating an India pavilion around 5 p.m. IST.

He is scheduled to speak in the afternoon session that starts at 2.45 p.m. Paris time (7.15 p.m. IST). His speech is listed after those of 32 leaders.

Modi, who arrived in Paris on Sunday, is also to hold several bilateral meetings, following the opening of the plenary session by French President Francois Hollande at 11 a.m. Paris time (3.30 p.m. IST).

Modi's bilateral meetings include one with US President Barack Obama.

He will also inaugurate the Indian pavilion showcasing India's harmony with nature, environment and commitment to mitigate climate change around 12.30 p.m. Paris time (5 p.m. IST).

Modi is to launch a 122-country solar alliance with Hollande.

"President @fhollande & I will jointly host a meeting of International Solar Alliance," Modi tweeted ahead of his departure from New Delhi on Sunday afternoon.

"Will also attend 'Mission Innovation' hosted by @POTUS (President of the United States)," Modi's tweet read.

