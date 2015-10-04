Under Grand Allinace, it Will be Return to 'Jungle Raj' in Bihar: Shah

PTI By

MUZAFFPUR/KATIHAR: It will be "jungle raj 2" if the grand alliance came to power in Bihar, BJP national President Amit Shah warned today, asserting that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is the "mascot" of "corrupt" Congress nd along with RJD the state will not progress.

"The Congress had presided over scam to the tune of Rs 12 lakh crore during the UPA rule at the Centre and the RJD had presided over 'jungle raj' during its 15-year rule... how can Nitish Kumar bring development to Bihar by carrying these two allies on his shoulders," Shah told party workers at Nehru Stadium in Muzaffarpur town.

Urging the electorate of Bihar not to get swayed by the "bluff" of the senior JD(U) leader, Shah warned that Bihar would end up with 'jungle raj 2' in the event of the grand secular alliance winning the Assembly elections.

Dubbing Nitish as the master of "politics of betrayal", Shah said she will not remain faithful to Bihar and its people given his penchant of betraying the socialist icons, namely Ram Manohar Lohia and Jai Prakash Narayan, BJP and lastly Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Later, addressing a rally in Katihar in Bihar's Seemanchal region, "Bihar will see a tsunami of development" if NDA comes to power in the state.

"On one shoulder of Kumar is (RJD chief) Lalu Prasad who is a symbol of jungle raj while corrupt Congress is on his other shoulder. He is just a mascot for them," he said.

Though the Muslim-dominated region is going to polls in the last phase on November 5, the BJP is pulling out all stops to put up a strong show here as it seen as a weak link by the party in its quest to capture power in the state where it has never ruled as the dominant partner.

Kumar broke alliance with the BJP and "betrayed" the peoples' mandate for his "sheer greed" for the post of prime minister and joined hands with the RJD supremo against whom he had fought all his life and later had no remorse in roping in Congress against whom the socialist icons, Ram Manohar Lohia and Jai Prakash Narayan, had stood for all their lives, Shah said.

Shah said Nitish had taken no time in becoming chief minister on the shoulders of the RJD supremo after junking the BJP despite the fact that the BJP workers had toiled hard against the RJD's 'jungle raj' and made him the Chief Minister of Bihar in 2005.

Shah held the RJD supremo and the JD(U) leadercollectively responsible for backwardness of Bihar by ignoring development in pursuit of caste politics and dynasty rule and promised that the BJP-led coalition will retrieve old glories of the state in the event of being elected to power at the hustings.

In Samastipur, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj struck a similar note, asking voters to be wary of the grand secular alliance under which the state will return to "jungle raj".

The NDA government is necessary for the state's rapid growth as it would work in tandem with the central government, she said, adding BJP has come out with a vision document for the state's development in the next five years.