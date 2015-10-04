JAMMU: A visually-challenged man has cracked the National Eligibility Test (NET) and is set to become an Assistant Professor in music.

Rahul Kumar, an inmate of the residential school for blind at Roop Nagar, has qualified the NET in music. Kumar has been a recipient of 'President's Gold Medal' in BA and MA music.

Director Social Welfare M S Choudhary and the teachers of the residential school lauded the efforts of Kumar for his remarkable achievement. The school celebrated the success by distributing sweets.