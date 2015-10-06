NEW DELHI: The Central government plans to spend Rs 70,000 crore on 12 major projects under the Sagarmala Project, aimed at port-led industrial development and coastal community development, Union Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari announced on Monday.

Speaking after the first meeting of the National Sagarmala Apex Committee (NSAC), Gadkari said the project aims to achieve port-led development by focusing on port modernisation and capacity augmentation, efficient and speedy evacuation. It would create huge employment besides boosting the country’s GDP.

“Ports play a pivotal role in boosting the country’s economic growth and will play a huge role in meeting the double-digit GDP target. Logistic cost has to be reduced. Our logistic cost is thrice that of China’s. We are not able to compete in global markets,” said the Union minister.

Gadkari futher added that about Rs 70,000 crore would be spent on development of major ports and once implemented, this would result in cargo traffic increasing three-fold while the ports would also undergo a performance audit.

Gadkari further said the government is focusing on waterways as transport through rivers is much cheaper and costs barely 30-40 paise per km in comparison to Rs 1 through railways and Rs 1.5 on roads.

Two ports, Kandla and Paradip, are being developed into Green smart cities and the government is eyeing Rs 4,500 profit from the ports this fiscal. Gadkari said the Prime Minister’s emphasis is on cooperative federalism and the Chief Ministers of states like Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Odisha, who attended the NSAC meet, came out with many good proposals.

The government also aims to promote tourism and fishery under Sagarmala, he said, adding that there are 290 light houses and 1,300 islands in the country which could be developed. The meeting also highlighted the potential of transporting 100 MMTPA of thermal coal by coastal shipping as against the present volume of 23 MMTPA by 2020.

“This will lead to annual savings of about Rs 7,000 crore in coal logistics cost by 2020 and will also free up approximately 80,000 rake days which can be effectively utilised,” said a ministry official. This step has the potential to reduce the cost of power generation by 15 per cent and will give a boost to the manufacturing sector.