Iqlakh's Family Demand Slapping of NSA Against Accused

DADRI: Family of Mohammed Iqlakh today demanded slapping of the National Security Act (NSA) on those accused of lynching him in Dadri, and hearing of the shocking case by a fast-track court, even as they vowed to restore peace in the village since marred by tension.

They were speaking at a peace meeting organised by the Gautam Budh Nagar District Administration involving several village heads at the Jarcha Police Station here, where Bishada's pradhan urged politicians to stop visiting it.

"Our demand is that the case be heard by a fast track court and those involved are slapped with charges of NSA," Iqlakh's younger brother Jaan Mohammed, said on the sidelines of the meeting.

While it is for sure that "more than 10 persons" were involved in the murder, the number could be anywhere around "150-200", he claimed. "This is a matter of investigation by administration, which will have to look into it."

The 50-year-old man was on September 28 night bludgeoned to death in Dadri's Bishada village in Uttar Pradesh over rumours of eating beef, triggering nation-wide outrage.

Bishada's pradhan Sanjeev Rana claimed that politicians, who have made a beeline to the village since the incident,have "disturbed peace".

"I want to ensure peace for Hindus and Muslims in the village. I don't want any politician to come and disturb peace here. Their visits has disturbed peace here," Rana said.

'Sadbhavna committees' and corner meetings have helped restore and maintain peace in the village, he said.

Jaan, accompanied by his elder brothers Afzal Ahmed and Jameel, said the family is yet to take a call on whether to continue staying in the village, alleging that the mob also attempted to "molest" female members of the family.

"During the incident, attempts were made to molest women in our family. What the women witnessed that day would shake souls of anyone. We don't want to go. But we may stay out of village for a month or so to ensure their mind is diverted from the horrific incident," he added.

However, in a separate statement, Mohammed Sartaj, son of Iqlakh, said the family has moved to Delhi last night but there is no clarification about the members of his extended family including Iqlakh's brothers.