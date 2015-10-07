J-K Assembly: Suspension of Four NC Lawmakers Revoked

PTI By

SRINAGAR: The suspension of the four National Conference lawmakers was today revoked by the respective presiding officers of the Jammu and Kashmir's bicameral House, prompting the opposition party to end its sit-in protest over the issue.

As soon as the Lower House assembled, CPI(M) MLA M Y Tarigami requested Speaker Kavinder Gupta to reconsider his yesterday's decision of suspending two NC MLAs -- Altaf Wani and Abdul Majid -- for the remainder of the session. Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed also intervene and asked the Speaker to reconsider the decision.

"To oppose, depose and expose is the role of the opposition. I request you to reconsider the decision. I also request the opposition leader Omar (Abdullah) sahib to come back to the house," Sayeed said.

Sayeed "congratulated" the Speaker for the way he handled the situation yesterday, as opposition MLAs created ruckus in the House. "You were very patient and tolerant, but the opposition is empty," he said. Sayeed said democracy is a battle of ideas and the elected members should raise their issues in the House.

"The House is for raising the issues. We also want discussion and debate. If we do not debate here, then where will we," he said. Gupta then revoked the suspension of the two NC MLAs and asked Tarigami and Secretary of the Assembly Mohammad Ramzan to convey this decision to protesting MLAs, who were on a sit-in at the Assembly complex entrance.

Later, a similar sequence of events was repeated in the Upper House where the suspension of NC MLCs Showkat Ahmad Zargar and Ali Mohammad Dar was revoke by Chairman Anayat Ali.

Although the National Conference announced the end of its boycott of both the Houses, its lawmakers did not attend the proceedings in either of them today.

Meanwhile, Legislators of Opposition parties led by former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today staged a protest against the government near the gate of the legislative complex for "not allowing the opposition to espouse the cause of the people."

Wearing black bands, MLAs from National Conference (NC), Congress, CPI(M)'s M Y Tarigami and independent legislator Hakeem Yaseen sat on a dharna near the gate of the legislative complex and raised slogans against PDP-BJP coalition government.

The members protested against the suspension of four NC legislators – two in assembly and the other two in Council – yesterday and "failure of government to defend Article 35-A in Supreme Court."

Speaking to reporters, Omar said instead of answering the concerns of the people, the government was hiding behind the Speaker and the Supreme Court.

"Instead of answering the concerns of the people raised by the opposition, the government hid behind the Speaker and in-turn the Speaker hid behind what he called sub-judice matter," he said.