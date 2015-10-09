KOLKATA: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's daughter Anita Bose Pfaff will not attend the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week.

"I am not planning to come to join the members of my family in their meeting with the Prime Minister on October 14," Pfaff told PTI from Berlin.

Pfaff said she had requested a meeting with Modi during her planned visit to India this winter season.

"The Indian Embassy in Berlin has informed me that the Prime Minister would kindly see me then," she said.

A delegation of around 35 Netaji family members and associates would be going to Delhi to meet the Prime Minister to demand complete declassification of all Netaji files.

Former parliamentarian Krishna Bose, widow of Netaji's nephew Dr Shishir Bose, will also give it a miss.

Her aide in Kolkata said she and her son Sugato Bose were in London and would return only after October 15.

Netaji's grand nephew Chandra Bose said they had sent an agenda of the meeting to the PMO where they had mentioned that they would seek complete declassification of all Netaji files to solve the mystery surrounding the freedom fighter's disappearance in 1945.

"We have inputs that the state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha have some files on Netaji. We want all of them declassified," he said.

The West Bengal government had recently released 64 secret Netaji files.