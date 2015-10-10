3 More Dengue Deaths Reported in Delhi, Toll Rises to 41

PTI By

NEW DELHI: Three more dengue deaths have been reported in the national capital including that of a Delhi Police official, taking the toll to 41.

44-year-old Omprakash, posted as Station House Officer at Bhalswa police station in northwest Delhi, died of the vector- borne disease at Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh this morning, police said.

Omprakash is survived by his wife and two sons. A native of Haryana's Mahendragarh district, he had joined the Delhi Police in 1994.

Besides, a 15-year old youth from Kapashera area succumbed to dengue at RML Hospital. Also, a constable from Uttarakhand undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital died of the disease on October 7.

The number of people down with the vector-borne fever in the city has soared to staggering 9,438 while the dengue death toll in the city as per the civic body officials stands at 30.

Unofficially, however, the casualty count due to the deadly disease is 41.

The outbreak this year has become the worst in the last six years, having surpassed the 2010 figure for the total number of cases (6,259) by the end of the last month.

Out of the total number of cases reported till today, September alone has seen 6,775 cases, also the highest in the last six years. Incidentally, no cases were reported in the first three days of this month.