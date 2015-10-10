After Witnessing Cruelty, Islamic State Recruit from UP Wants to Come Home

Yatish Yadav By

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old man from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, reportedly disillusioned with the cruelty of the terrorist outfit, is the latest recruit of the Islamic State (IS) to want to leave Syria for India.

Sources in the security establishment said the man’s family shared the information with the agencies after he contacted them over the phone and showed willingness to come home.

Sources confirmed that the Indian recruit had been in the IS logistics department based in Al Raqqah, a Syrian city on the north bank of the Euphrates River considered the outfit’s headquarters. He was later shifted to IS-held areas in Iraq near the Syrian border and, perhaps, became frustrated with the inhuman and anti-Islamic activities of the outfit.

“The immediate catalyst that prompted him to contact his family seems to be the recent bombing of IS-held areas by western forces,” sources added. According to the sources, the Azamgarh youth, whose name has not been revealed, was recruited online.

“His handler is suspected to be an Indian based in the UAE,” sources said, adding that he has studied till Class XII and was involved in the handloom business before leaving India. He does not have a criminal record.

If he manages to flee the IS-dominated areas — Indian agencies are actively helping him — he will be the second Indian IS recruit to escape after Kalyan-native Areeb Majeed.

If agencies succeed in bringing him home, he will be put through a mandatory deradicalisation programme, apart from being interrogated at length to determine the level of his involvement with IS. He will face punishment for his actions under Indian law, but the agencies will also ensure his proper rehabilitation.

With this development, the list of Indians believed to have travelled to Syria and Iraq has risen to 20, far less than the number of people who have joined IS from western countries.

Of the 20, two are from Kalyan near Mumbai, one is an Australia-based Kashmiri, one is from Telangana, one from Karnataka, one based in Oman and one in Singapore.

Among the six Indians, who fought alongside the IS and got killed were three Indian Mujahideen terrorists, including Bada Sajid, who was a close aide of IM founder Riyaz Bhatkal.

On September 15, UAE deported four Indians suspected of having links with the IS. About a fortnight ago, the UAE sent back Afsha Jabeen alias Nicky Joseph, 37, who was allegedly involved in recruiting gullible youth for the IS.