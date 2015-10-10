Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi meeting with the families of farmers who committed suicide due to their crop failure in Mandya district on Friday. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is also seen. (PTI)

MANDYA: Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday hinted at the announcement of a bailout package for farmers of the State facing a drought and financial crisis.

The Congress leader will be going on a padayatra, interacting with the public and farmers at Haveri, and is expected to announce sops to the farming community.

Refusing to give the details on the package, Rahul said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will make the announcement at the public meeting in Haveri. Siddaramaiah was also tightlipped over any announcement that will be made. It is said that he would hold talks with authorities from finance departments before making any official announcement.

The Congress leader also held meetings with Agriculture, Revenue and Co-operative Ministers on the ongoing agrarian crisis, relief paid so far, a plea to the Union government and initiatives taken by these departments. Rahul, KPCC chief G Parameshwara and several Ministers visited Sanabada Koppal in Mandya and paid last respects to Lokesh (38), who committed suicide by consuming pesticides. He interacted with the family members. “It is very important that the farmers who are dedicating their lives to the country are supported,” he said.

Asked about the demands for loan waiver and increased compensation, Rahul said some measures have been implemented and more will come. He said that support for farmers that must come from the Central government was missing and that the Centre was not treating the demands seriously. “The Union government does not think agriculture and kisaan are important. Whether it be the issue of minimum support price, or crops affected by floods, there is no strategy for farmers,” he said. “The Prime Minister needs to look at the issue and help the farmers,” he said.

He accused the Centre of discriminating against the Congress-ruled states. “When UPA was in power, we viewed every farmer as an Indian farmer. We did not see him as a Karnataka, Bihar or Jharkand farmer. The BJP government views different states differently,” he said. He said that Modi, who goes to all the different countries in the world, must spend time with farmers of the country and Karnataka.

Rahul attacked the BJP and Modi of pursuing divisive politics for political gains. The Amethi MP charged that the PM and the BJP were polarising the country before every election. He further accused them of chalking out strategies to make Hindus and Mulims fight with each other. Speaking to reporters after interacting with farmers and students at VC Farm here, Rahul charged that BJP members were involved in the Dadri incident.