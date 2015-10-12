Home Nation

Woman Pushed Off Running Train by GRP Constable

A woman passenger was pushed off a running train by a GRP constable following an altercation with her husband, police said.

By PTI

BERHAMPUR: A woman passenger was pushed off a running train by a GRP constable following an altercation with her husband, police said today.

The woman, Nesa Giri (34), was travelling with her husband, Ramesh Giri (39), in the Teesta-Torsa Express to NJP station on way to her home in Darjeeling from Azimganj station in Murshidabad last night.

Near Farakka, the ticket collector and the GRP constable engaged in a heated argument with Ramesh Giri. As the train neared Farakka station, Nesa Giri was pushed out by the GRP personnel, a police official said.

The woman was rushed to Beniagram Hospital in Murshidabad from where she was taken to Malda General Hospital, hospital sources said.

Her husband, Ramesh Giri, has lodged a complaint with the GRP at Farakka station, the police official said.

