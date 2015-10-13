NEW DELHI: Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) chairman Gajendra Chauhan on Tuesday appealed to the protesting students to arrive at an agreement in the upcoming meeting with the Information and Broadcasting Ministry so that the situation can return to normal at the institute.

“I appeal to the FTII students to arrive at a consensus in their upcoming meeting with the ministry so that the strike ends and we work together in fulfilling our dreams to enable the institute to reach new heights,” Chauhan told ANI here.

The students of the premier institute have been on strike for over 100 days, with four meetings between them and officials of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry being inconclusive.

The students are expected to meet Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore here today.