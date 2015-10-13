Home Nation

'Patriotic Mumbaikars' Taught Kulkarni a Good Lesson, Gloats Shiv Sena

Despite the threats and the brazen ink attack on Kulkarni, Kasuri’s book launch went ahead as per schedule without any glitch.

Published: 13th October 2015 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2015 11:49 AM

INK-SHIV-SENA-ANI

ORF Mumbai Chairman Sudheendra Kulkarni alleges black ink was thrown at him by Shiv Sena workers. | ANI

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Continuing their tirade against Sudheendra Kulkarni, the Shiv Sena through their mouthpiece Saamna on Tuesday, praised the ‘passionate Mumbaikars’ for smearing ink on the ORF chairman’s face, saying it was a ‘good lesson’ and also warned that their boycott on Pakistani artists and icons in India will not stop.

Kulkarni had his face smeared with ink by Shiv Sena workers yesterday for refusing to back down from organizing former Pakistan foreign minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri's book launch.

“Kulkarni was taught a lesson by for rolling out a red carpet welcome for Kasuri. After he was ink attacked, the entire nation had chanted that the patriotic Mumbaikars had taught Kulkarni a good lesson,” the Saamna said.

The editorial also reiterated its stand that until the hostile neighbour stopped attacking India, they will continue boycotting any Pakistani icon, artist or author who is in the county.

Despite the threats and the brazen ink attack on Kulkarni, Kasuri’s book launch went ahead as per schedule without any glitch.

"This is the victory of all. This victory is of peace, democracy and also an effort for the dialogue process between India and Pakistan," Kulkarni told ANI after the book launch.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp