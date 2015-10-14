Centre Mulls Crime Investigation Agency Focused on Trafficking

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that instead of amending certain provisions in existing statutes, there was a need for comprehensive legislation to tackle all aspects of human trafficking and that it was planning to set up an organised crime investigation agency in the near future.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development, which along with National Legal Services Authority, was praised by the court for their efforts to deal with the issue of prevention of trafficking of girls for sexual exploitation, their rescue and rehabilitation, told the bench headed by Justice A R Dave that there was a need to have a separate law.

“During the course of further discussions, some members mentioned that the amendment proposed to the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences is confined to defining sexual exploitation only.

This does not appear to be sufficient as other forms of exploitation may also be covered under the Acts administered by other Ministries such as Home Affairs, Labour and Employment, Indian Overseas Affairs, Health and External Affairs. Thereupon, it was unanimously felt that a comprehensive legislation to tackle all aspects of trafficking should be considered,” the Centre said in its affidavit filed before the bench.

The affidavit, filed in pursuance of court’s order in a PIL on the issue of girls’ trafficking, also said the Ministry of Women and Child Development will set up a standing committee, having representatives of ministries Home Affairs, Labour and Employment, Indian Overseas Affairs, Health and External Affairs, NALSA and some NGOs to deal with the issue. Earlier, the court had asked NALSA to file a report on measures which can be adopted to curb child trafficking and prostitution and ensure the rehabilitation of victims.