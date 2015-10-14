NEW DELHI

SC Bins Bhatt’s SIT Probe Plea, Says Hands not Clean

The Supreme Court rebuked sacked Gujarat IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt for contacting the Congress, NGOs and activists “to influence” the apex court which on Tuesday said that when he questioned the criminal cases filed against him, “his hands were not clean”. The court dismissed his petitions seeking a court-monitored SIT probe in relation to the two FIRs filed against him for allegedly forcing his subordinate to file an affidavit in a 2002 riots case and hacking the email account of an officer, who is now an Additional Solicitor - General. His allegation that the Special Investigating Team appointed by the SC to probe the 2002 Gujarat riots cases had been leaking very sensitive and confidential details was dubbed totally “false and baseless”.

Iran Releases Nine Indians Jailed for Smuggling Fuel

Almost two months after Iranian Foreign Minister Javed Zarif’s assurance, Tehran has released nine Indian sailors. “We have secured the release of Sushil Kapoor and 8 [other] Indians from a jail in Iran. They will reach Delhi tomorrow,” External Affairs Minister Suhma Swaraj tweeted on Tuesday. Sushil had been in prison since October 2013 when his ship was seized for smuggling fuel. Despite serving his two-year jail term, Sushil was asked to pay a Rs 90-crore fine. Sushma took up the case with Zarif during his Delhi visit in August. “Iran has released nine Indian sailors - Thank you Iran. Thank you HE @JZarif for a prompt action on our request,” she tweeted directly to Zarif.

CBI to Question Mallya on Rs 900-cr IDBI Loan Default

The CBI is likely to summon liquor baron Vijay Mallya in connection with his alleged loan default of over Rs 900 crore to IDBI Bank. A senior official of the premier investigative agency said a notice would be served on Mallya asking him to join the investigation this week. The official also said that the agency’s sleuths had seized incrementing documents during raids conducted at the liquor baron’s house and on the premises of his Kingfisher Airlines, which was grounded in October 2012. “We are scrutinising the documents that were seized, and a lot of things have come up. We might register more FIRs in the case once we complete the analysis of the documents,” said the official.

India rejects Criticism over Role in Nepal, Maldives

India’s “neighbourhood-first” policy does not mean a “Dhritarashtra-like policy” where national interests are sacrificed, official sources said here in context of the recent developments in Nepal and the Maldives. Official sources in the Ministry of External Affairs said that “neighbourhood-first” policy means that the region is a priority area, but relationship cannot be built on India sacrificing its interest or having a “Dhritarashtra-like policy of you don’t see what you don’t want to see”. Since the Narendra Modi-led NDA government had touted a “neighbourhood-first” policy, there had been some criticism after the recent turmoil in India’s relations with Himalayan country and the Indian Ocean nation. With regard to Nepal, India is still waiting to see if the new coalition government led by veteran communist leader K P Sharma Oli will implement an eight-point agreement, which includes amendments to the newly adopted Constitution, aimed at meeting the aspirations of Madheshis, the sources added.

KOLKATA

Didi Govt to Drop Cases against Surrendered Maoists

With six days left for the Durga Puja in West Bengal several former Maoists are being given a legal reprieve as the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government decided to withdraw all cases against them. At least 40 former Maoists charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and other charges such as waging war against the country, sedition, murder, possession of explosives and attacking security forces will receive an official pardon. A majority of them had surrendered during the last three years. A Home Department official said on Tuesday, “After the state government announced a package for Maoists to surrender, all these former militants laid down arms. Most of them are now employed in police in various capacities. The government is no more considering them criminals.” Among the 40 former Maoists are squad commanders such as Jagori Baskey, Shobhon Karkey, Suchitra Mahato, a former lieutenant of slain CPI (Maoists) politburo member Malloujula Koteswara Rao alias Kishenji, and many others who had carried out an attack on the Eastern Frontier Rifles camp at Silda in 2010, in which 24 paramilitary jawans were killed and arms and ammunition looted.

CHANDIGARH

As Talks Fail, Punjab Ryots Decide to Gherao Ministers

Taking their stir to a new level following the breakdown of talks with the Punjab government late on Monday, the farmers organisations spearheading the agitation gave a call to boycott the ministers and gherao them at their homes on October 22. They also decided to lift the blockade which has left rail transportation in the state paralysed for the last six days. The farmers want damages for cotton growers fixed at Rs 40,000 per acre and the basmati rice price at Rs 4,500 per quintal – demands Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal has rejected. Meanwhile, Badal and his Haryana and Rajasthan counterparts will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek compensation for cotton growers.