Capital Shame: Two Minors Gangraped in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two minors were brutally gangraped in the city, incidents which comes close on the heels of the rape of a four-year-old girl in northwest Delhi last week.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed concern over the "repeated" rape of minors in the city and asked what the Prime Minister and the Delhi LG were doing.

While a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was raped in Nihal Vihar area of west Delhi yesterday, a 5-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by three men who were later arrested by the police in East Delhi's Anand Vihar.

The two-and-a-half-year-old girl was kidnapped and allegedly gangraped by two bike-borne men who picked her up last night from outside her home in Nihal Vihar area of south west delhi. The girl was later found by the locals in a park and was profusely bleeding. She was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where she is undergoing treatment, police said.

A case has been registered under relevant Sections of IPC and POCSO Act and a manhaunt has been launched to arrest the accused, said a senior police officer. In other incident, three men who were allegedly under the influence of intoxicants gangraped a 5-year-old girl last evening in Anand Vihar area of east Delhi, police said.

The victim, who sustained severe injuries to her private parts, was rushed to GTB Hospital. The accused Prakash, Rewati and Sitaram were caught by the locals after they heard the shrieks of the girl. The accused were thrashed and later handed over to police.

A case has been registered against them under relevant Sections of IPC and POCSO at Anand Vihar Police Station, DCP of East district police Bhairon Singh Gurjar said.

Taking a grim view of the cases, the Chief Minister said, "Repeated rape of minors is shameful and worrying. Delhi Police has completely failed to provide safety. What are the PM n his LG doing?"

"Am on my way to hospitals to meet rape victims," he tweeted.

Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal, who visited the victims in hospitals, termed the incidents as "absolutely disgusting" and "shameful."

"Woke up to 2 incidents of gangrape of a 2.5 year old n 5 year old. Bleeding not stopping for 2.5 year old," she tweeted. "When will Delhi wake up? Till when will girls continue to be brutalised in the Indian capital. Gangrape of 2.5 year n 5 year old. Shameful," she said in another tweet.

Last week a four year-old-girl was brutally raped in the city.