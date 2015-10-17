Observer for Vyapam Tests Found Dead on a Railway Track

IANS By

NEW DELHI: A former Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer and observer for the Vyapam recruitment tests was found dead on a railway track in Odisha's Jharsuguda district on Thursday, a media report said on Saturday.



Vijay Bahaudur, who served as an observer for the Vyapam recruitment tests, was travelling from Puri in Odisha to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh along with his wife by the Puri-Jodhpur Express.



The Central Bureau of Investigation has so far registered over 80 first information reports and launched over 10 preliminary inquiries into the Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal (Vyapam), or the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) scam.



The scam, involving several admission-cum-recruitment irregularities, has 40 deaths linked to it so far.