Funeral of JK Trucker Held in Native Village Amid Tight Security

Truck conductor who died of severe burn injuries sustained in Udhampur attack was laid to rest at his native village amid tight security.

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The truck conductor who died of severe burn injuries sustained in Udhampur petrol bomb attack was today laid to rest with residents of Batengoo, his native village in South Kashmir, taking his body in a procession amid tight security.

Zahid Ahmed's body was taken from his residence for funeral prayers and later buried in the ancestral graveyard in the village amidst sloganeering by the mourners, a police official said.

A youth was seen carrying a Pakistani flag during the funeral procession which passed off peacefully as authorities had made stringent security arrangements.

The official said the restrictions imposed in Anantnag police station area were eased to allow the people to participate in the funeral prayers.

There have been no reports of any violence from the area so far, he added.

Authorities today imposed restrictions in eight areas in Kashmir and placed several separatist leaders under house arrest in view of a strike called in wake of Zahid's death yesterday.

Strict restrictions have been imposed on movement of people in Anantnag and Bijbehara police station areas in South Kashmir, a police official said.

The restrictions have been imposed as a precautionary measure following violent protests yesterday in many parts of the Valley.

