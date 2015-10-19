Shiv Sena Remains Defiant Over BCCI Protest

Home Nation

Shiv Sena in their trademark style, remained defiant over their protest at the BCCI HQ, reiterated that their agitation had been a patriotic one.

Published: 19th October 2015

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena in their trademark style, remained defiant over their protest at the BCCI headquarters today and reiterated that their agitation had been a ‘patriotic’ one.

“Our Shiv Sainiks attempted to stop the dialogue and this is the sentiment of the entire country that is against Pakistan and we will continue our protest. Our stand on Pakistan remains constant,” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told ANI here.

The Shiv Sainiks had earlier stormed into the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office to protest against the meeting with the Pakistan Cricket board to discuss the India-Pakistan bilateral series slated for December.

The Shiv Sainiks charged into the office chanting 'vande matram' and slogans against PCB chief Shahryar Khan.

They cornered BCCI president Shashank Manohar and protested saying they will not allow any cricket ties with Pakistan.

Following Shiv Sena’s protest at the BCCI Headquarters, the discussion over reviving cricket ties between the two nations has been cancelled.

The Shiv Sena has been vehemently protesting against all Pakistani leaders, artitsts and icons in the country, saying that it was unpatriotic to let them center the country, as they had the blood of Indian soldiers on their hands.

