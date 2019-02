IANS By

LUCKNOW: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) personnel will join the drive to clean up river Ganga in Kanpur, Varanasi and Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh Friday onwards, an official said on Tuesday.

Deputy Inspector General Naveen Arora said that till November 3 around 80 personnel of the force will clean up the river and the banks of plastic and other garbage.

He added that the men will work in Kanpur on Friday, in Allahabad on October 30 and in Varanasi on November 3.