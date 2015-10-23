FARIDABAD: The father of the two Dalit children who were burnt alive at Sunped village here, has been shifted to a government-run hospital over some "health issues".

"According to Jitender's family, he was having some health issues as he had not taken any food or fluids for the last three days. Hence, the doctors advised to get him admitted to hospital to keep him under medical supervision," SDM Ballabgarh, Priyanka Soni said.

31-year-old Jitender was admitted to hospital last evening. While his children perished in the blaze allegedly set off by some upper caste men who had a running feud with the Dalit family, Jitender was also injured while trying to save them.

The SDM said that Jaichand, the victim's uncle, also requested that nobody except a few members of the family be allowed to meet Jitender in the hospital. Soni said that since the victim was having burn injuries that needed protection from infection, the doctors advised to shift him to the hospital.

Hukum Chand, another relative of Jitender, said that the doctors checked him at home and found that the infection of the burn injuries was spreading to his bones, and hence decided to admit him to B K Hospital.

The doctors at the hospital said that since the victim had not taken any form of food or fluid, he was having post traumatic conditions.

Regarding the condition of Jitender's wife Rekha, admitted in the intensive care unit of Safdarjang hospital in Delhi, the SDM said that the woman was still in critical condition and not improved to the state of giving a statement.