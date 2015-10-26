NEW DELHI: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Anil Sinha on Monday said the CBI had been in touch with the Australian authorities regarding fugitive Chhota Rajan.

He said that the Bali Police on Sunday arrested one Mohan Kumar, on CBI’s request, whose details are being verified. “We are ascertaining and verifying his details,” he said, adding that further action will be taken as required under the law.

He said the CBI wanted to apprehend Chhota Rajan, and was after him since long. The CBI Director, however, refused to divulge future course of action and deportation of Chhota Rajan. He thanked his Australian and Indonesian counterparts for extending close cooperation.

India’s one of the most wanted criminals Mumbai underworld don Chota Rajan was arrested by Indonesian police in Bali. He was on run for nearly two decades, and was arrested following a Red Corner Notice issued by Interpol.