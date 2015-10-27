Goa Municipal Polls: BJP Dominates in 6 Towns, Congress in 4

PTI By

PANAJI: Candidates backed by BJP won majority of seats in six municipal councils in Goa in the local body elections, while Congress-backed candidates won majority in four towns.

The results of elections to 11 municipal councils were declared today. The elections were not contested on party lines. While BJP had officially backed candidates, individual Congress leaders had backed various candidates. "The people have stood by us. The results are vindication of the actions of this government and show that the people continue to have faith in us," Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said.

But the Congress said that BJP's performance had worsened. "Last time BJP achieved a distinction. This time it got only a second class. In the Assembly elections it will get third class," said the Congress spokesperson Sunil Kawthankar. BJP had lost seats in the towns which its MLAs considered to be their bastions, he claimed.

BJP-backed candidates won majority of seats in Mapusa, Mormugao (Vasco-da-Gama), Sanguem, Pernem, Curchorem and Bicholim. Candidates supported by Congress leaders won majority in Valpoi, Quepem, Margao, and Cuncolim. Canacona saw the candidates from two sides winning five seats each.