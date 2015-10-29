Home Nation

CISF Constable Shot Self to Death at Chennai Airport

A Central Industrial Security Force Constable posted in the international terminal of the Chennai airport allegedly shot self to death.

Published: 29th October 2015 05:01 PM

CHENNAI: A Central Industrial Security Force Constable posted in the international terminal of the Chennai airport allegedly shot self to death on Thursday at around 1.45 pm. Police sources said the constable took the extreme step inside the G13 bathroom at the international departure terminal. Polak Rajbongshi, 26 and native of Assam was posted on duty at gate No H 14.

The reason for his suspected suicide is not yet clear and the Airport police are investigating the matter. From the circumstances, the police say Rajbongshi had shot himself in his neck using the rifle provided to him. It resulted in heavy blood loss and instant death.

The police are further investigating the case. In September, 2014, a CISF head constable posted at Rajiv Gandhi Memorial at Sriperumpudur in Kancheepuram district similarly shot self to death using a rifle allegedly depressed over refusal of leaves to visit his family in Uttar Pradesh.

