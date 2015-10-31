Home Nation

CBI Seeks Custody of Maran in Illegal Phone Exchange case

Interrogation necessary to ascertain modus operandi & consequential loss: Probe agency

Published: 31st October 2015 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2015 05:29 AM

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Friday told the Supreme Court that it requires custodial interrogation of ex-Telecom Minister and DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran in the alleged telephone exchange case.

The SC asked Maran to file his reply to the CBI affidavit and adjourned the case to Nov 27, which means he will not be arrested until then.

In its affidavit, the CBI accused Maran of giving many evasive and contradictory replies, retractions and deliberately hiding facts of his exclusive knowledge during his continuous questioning from July 1-3, 2015, and said, “The custodial examination of Maran is required to ascertain the actual usage of these lines for the benefit of Sun TV which is in his exclusive knowledge. There is evidence of forging/tampering and manipulation of records and custodial interrogation is necessary to ascertain the modus operandi of the usage of the illegal telephone exchange and to ascertain the actual usage and consequential loss to the public exchequer.”

The CBI, while seeking his custodial interrogation, said, “There is every possibility that Maran would influence the witnesses considering his stature and capacity to systematically and clandestinely acquire a huge network of telephone services illegally without any entitlement.”

It said his custodial interrogation is necessary to unearth crucial parts of a larger conspiracy about the actual use of connections for the benefit of Sun TV, which are in his exclusive knowledge and to quantify the huge actual loss caused because of the illegal use of high-end telecom facilities. “Investigation has established that the said illegal telephone connections were used for the benefit of Sun TV. Further, investigation has also established that the accused persons were running private mini-exchanges from their houses,” the CBI said.

The agency had registered an FIR against Maran and others alleging that 764 telephone lines, including 353 high-end connections, were provided at his residence and extended to his brother Kalanithi Maran’s Sun TV channel to enable its uplinking when Dayanidhi was Telecom Minister in 2004-07. The FIR estimated a loss of over `1.7 crore to the exchequer.

The CBI affidavit contended that the estimated loss of `1.7 crore was only towards installation charges and since no meters were fixed, the total loss could not be quantified and the same is being investigated.

