PANAJI: The Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) has asked the administration to recover Rs 20 lakh fine from BJP leader Anil Hoble for allegedly destroying mangroves.

On May 29 this year, the National Green Tribunal (NGT)had ordered demolition of several of Hoble's illegal structures, including a bar and restaurant along the Ribandar-Panaji causeway, for violating various provisions of the environmental law.

It had also directed him to pay a fine of 20 lakh within six weeks for destroying mangroves and doing illegal land filling in violation of environment laws.

After the NGT order, Hoble, who is state BJP unit's vice president, had filed a petition before the Bombay High Court seeking a stay of the said order which was dismissed.

Subsequently, he filed two petitions before the Supreme Court. The first petition was dismissed by the apex court while Hoble withdrew the other one.

As Hoble failed to pay the fine within the stipulated period, GCZMA in a letter issued yesterday to the deputy collector (Panaji) asked him to recover the fine.