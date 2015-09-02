PATNA: Normal life was hit in Bihar on Wednesday with thousands of workers in the government and private sector joining the nationwide strike protesting the central government's policies.



Workers of trade unions belonging to the Congress and the Left parties blocked roads and at some places stopped passenger and long-distance trains.



"Road traffic in Patna and across Bihar was badly hit by the strike of the trade unions. Auto-rickshaws and buses are off the roads in Patna and other districts," a police official said.



According to police, the shutdown supporters blocked national and state highways at various places across the state.



"Road services are badly hit. Long route buses and trucks are not plying on roads," a police official said.



Banking operations were also affected as most of the banks remained closed.