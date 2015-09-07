NEW DELHI: Defence expert P. K. Sehgal on Monday called Pakistan the epicenter of global terrorism.

“The whole world can see their (Pakistan’s) designs and the whole world understands that Pakistan is the epicentre of global terrorism. Specifically, consequent to the arrest of two live Pakistani prisoners Naved and Sajjad,” said Sehgal.

Discussing about the threats by various Pakistan’s ministers to attack India, Sehgal said: “Every single minister of Pakistan has the habit to threat India with dire consequences alongwith nuclear threat. It is a political weapon.”

Sehgal mentioned that such threats would have disastrous consequences for Pakistan.