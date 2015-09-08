Home Nation

Maria Shunted Out to Sabotage Money Laundering Probe in INX Media: NCP

Published: 08th September 2015

Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Maria | PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: Opposition NCP today alleged that top cop Rakesh Maria was abruptly transferred owing to "political pressure" from Centre and to stop the probe into the money laundering angle in INX Media, founded by Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case, and her husband Peter Mukerjea.       

"The transfer (of Maria as Mumbai police commissioner) was done so as to stop investigations into the money laundering angle into INX Media, floated by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, in which foreign companies from Singapore, UK and USA had invested about Rs 500 crore," NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said.    

He was reacting to the appointment of Ahmed Javed as the city police commissioner, while Rakesh Maria was made DGP (Home Guards) today.     The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is reportedly probing the alleged forex violations by INX Media.         

Maria's abrupt transfer was due to political pressure from Delhi, he alleged.         

Describing Maria as an "upright officer", NCP state unit president Sunil Tatkare said labelling the former as being close to the NCP leadership was "unfair and unjust".        

"Maria has an unblemished career as an upright police officer and it is improper to label him as the one being close to NCP," Tatkare said.          

Maria had been appointed as police commissioner in place of Satyapal Singh who resigned to contest Lok Sabha elections last year.     

Tatkare said the NDA government needed to clarify on "abrupt" shunting out of Maria, just 20-22 days before his scheduled promotion.

Maria has handled high-profile cases and also ensured that Mumbai remained peaceful after Yakub Memon's hanging and funeral, he added.

