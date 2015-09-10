NEW DELHI:The government on Wednesday decided to prorogue Parliament session, as hopes of implementing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill by next April are waning fast.

The government had kept the Monsoon session alive in the hopes of building a consensus on GST, but the Congress refused to cooperate unless its demands for action against BJP ministers for alleged corruption were met.

The government was keen on a special session to obtain Parliament’s nod for the Bill, but opted against it “for the time being” as talks with Congress did not yield results, said Finance Minister Jaitley. India Inc will be pinning hopes on the upcoming Winter session that could finally see the passage of the Bill.