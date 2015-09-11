Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new civil air terminal of Chandigarh airport on Friday.



Modi went around the new civil terminal of the airport, accompanied by Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki, Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher.



The new terminal is likely to be used for international flights in the near future.



The prime minister will also attend the convocation of the premier medical institution of north India, Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), address a public rally in Sector 25 rally ground and hand over keys of newly built EWS (economically weaker section) flats to beneficiaries.