PM Modi Thanks Zuckerburg for Inviting Him to Visit Facebook HQ

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg for inviting him to visit Facebook Headquarters and Townhall Q&A in San Francisco, California, during his upcoming visit to the US.

“I thank Mark Zuckerberg for the invite to visit Facebook HQ and for the Townhall Q&A at 10 PM IST on 27th September,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"I'm excited to announce that Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India will be visiting Facebook HQ later this month for a Townhall Q&A,” Zuckerburg wrote earlier on his Facebook post.

"Prime Minster Modi and I will discuss how communities can work together to address social and economic challenges," he added.