JAMMU: Troops guarding Pakistani borders today opened fire in Samba district along the international border (IB) today, a day after BSF and Pakistan rangers agreed to uphold the sanctity of ceasefire during the DG level talks.

"Pakistan rangers fired three rounds early today morning using small weapons. The fire was aimed at a forward Border out Post (BoP) in Samba," a BSF official said.

He, however, said that the BSF did not retaliate to the fire from across the border.