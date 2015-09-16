NEW DELHI: Former Delhi law minister Somnath Bharti surrendered before the Delhi Police on Wednesday to join the investigation in a case of domestic violence registered against him by his wife.

Bharti, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Malviya Nagar, had approached the Delhi High Court for anticipatory bail on Tuesday, and surrendered hours after he was given protection against arrest till September 17.

Following a late night brainstorming session on the issue with party members, Bharti is believed to have been asked to join police investigation.

If taken into custody, Bharti will be the fourth AAP MLA to be arrested. In the last four months, AAP MLAs Jitendra Singh Tomar, Manoj Kumar and Surinder Singh have been arrested by Delhi Police in different cases.