Modi Using 'Take in India' to Snatch Farmers' Rights: Rahul Gandhi at Land Bill Victory Rally

ANI By

NEW DELHI: Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the BJP-led NDA is least concerned about the welfare of the farmers as they believe in ‘Take in India’.

Related: PM Modi Least Bothered About Farmers, Says Sonia Gandhi

“Modi ji says there should be ‘Make in India’. But there is no place for farmers in his ‘Make in India’ campaign. There is place for only those whom he meets and talks. We don’t want this kind of India,” said Rahul while addressing the ‘Kisan Mazdoor Samman Rally’ here.

Related: Rahul is Taking PM's Name to Remain in News: Venkaiah Naidu

“This is not ‘Make in India’. Instead, this is ‘Take in India’ which is made to take the land and the rights of the farmers. The farmers will not be benefitted from this scheme. Only, few of his (Narendra Modi’s) friends will get the benefits,” he added.

The Congress vice-president further said that his party would continue to fight for the rights of the farmers.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and several other party leaders were also present during the rally at Ramlila Ground here.