Home Nation

Modi Using 'Take in India' to Snatch Farmers' Rights: Rahul Gandhi at Land Bill Victory Rally

Taking a jibe at Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, Rahul alleged that the BJP-led NDA is least concerned about the welfare of the farmers as they believe in ‘Take in India’.

Published: 20th September 2015 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2015 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

rahul-landbill-ani

This is not a fight for farms, not a fight for land but this is a battle for farmers' hearts: Rahul Gandhi | ANI

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the BJP-led NDA is least concerned about the welfare of the farmers as they believe in ‘Take in India’.

Related: PM Modi Least Bothered About Farmers, Says Sonia Gandhi

“Modi ji says there should be ‘Make in India’. But there is no place for farmers in his ‘Make in India’ campaign. There is place for only those whom he meets and talks. We don’t want this kind of India,” said Rahul while addressing the ‘Kisan Mazdoor Samman Rally’ here.

Related: Rahul is Taking PM's Name to Remain in News: Venkaiah Naidu

“This is not ‘Make in India’. Instead, this is ‘Take in India’ which is made to take the land and the rights of the farmers. The farmers will not be benefitted from this scheme. Only, few of his (Narendra Modi’s) friends will get the benefits,” he added.

The Congress vice-president further said that his party would continue to fight for the rights of the farmers.

 Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and several other party leaders were also present during the rally at Ramlila Ground here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp