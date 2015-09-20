NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that people's power is of great significance in a democracy.“Various departments of the government analyzed the suggestions given by the people,” he said while addressing the nation in the 12th edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme.

“One of the fundamental principles of governance is that information must follow from bottom to top and guidance must follow from top to bottom,” he added.

Modi added that he was glad that around 30 lakh people gave up their gas subsidy in his 'Give It Up' campaign and termed it as a ‘silent revolution’.

Modi had invited citizens to share their ideas and suggestions for the programme in the Open Forum of MyGov.in.

In the last editions of the programme, the Prime Minister had addressed farmers, students, teachers and spoken on various issues including doing away with interviews for junior level recruitment to remove corruption, declining sex ratio and high rate of casualties in road accidents.