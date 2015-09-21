NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today rejected a PIL seeking direction to the Centre to declassify confidential documents on Subhash Chandra Bose.

A bench comprising justices A R Dave and A K Goel, said, "Let the Ministry of Home Affairs and Principal Secretary, PMO, reply to the representation of the petitioner."

At the outset, the bench gave two options to petitioner Snehasis Mukherjee that he should either go to the High Court or wait for the response of the government on the representations on the issue.

Mukherjee has accused various past governments of not disclosing the facts in the case and said that "non-diclosure of such an information amounted to denial of fundamental right."

"Please do not (bring in the issue of) fundamental right everywhere," the bench said.

The petitioner, meanwhile, referred to the recent disclosure of 64 confidential files by the West Bengal government and sought a direction to Centre for dispensation to follow the suit.