RISHIKESH: Spiritual guru Swami Dayanand Giri, a close associate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was today brought back from hospital to his Ashram here even as his health continued to decline steadily.

Swamiji was shifted from the Himalayan Hospital Jolly Grant to his Ashram in Sheeshamjhadi area of Rishikesh despite his steadily deteriorating health condition, Swami Shantatmanand Saraswati said. The 87-year-old spiritual guru, who has been ill for a long time, was admitted to the hospital ten days back. His condition kept fluctuating all these days and was finally brought back to his ashram, where also his condition is degenerating, he said.

Dayanand was admitted to hospital for Hemodialysis in September. PM Modi paid Swami Dayanand a visit at his Ashram to enquire about his health on September 11.