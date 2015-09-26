NEW DELHI: The Congress Party on Saturday called for the removal of Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung, saying that the latter has undermined the federal basis of the constitution and is not fit to occupy the post.

“The Lieutenant Governor has completely undermined the federal basis of the constitution. He has completely acted as an agent of the central government,” Congress leader Manish Tewari told ANI.

“He is not fit to occupy this position. The sooner he is removed, the better is for India’s federalism,” he added.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Udit Raj had on yesterday described Najeeb Jung as a ' Super King' and called for his removal.

