Chairman and CEO of India's Kingfisher Airlines Vijay Mallya talks on his cellphone during a meeting with pilots in New Delhi on March 15, 2012. (File | AFP)

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to former UB group chairman and liquor baron Vijay Mallya, asking him to appear before April 9.

Mallya, who is wanted by the law enforcing agencies for a default of over Rs. 9, 000 crores, today did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate after he sought an extension up to May.

This was the second time that Mallya had sought an extension from the Enforcement Directorate.

The ED had earlier issued summons to Mallya for "personal appearance" on March 18 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Following Mallya’s request seeking extension, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week issued a fresh summons to the Liquor baron, asking him to appear before it on April 2 in the money laundering case.

Mallya, who is currently in the United Kingdom and is being sought out in India over charges of money laundering, claimed that the banks gave him loans after evaluating all aspects and asserted that he is not trying to evade the law enforcement agencies but is on a personal visit.