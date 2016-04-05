Eight Ultras, Including a Teen, Held in Chhattisgarh

PTI By

RAIPUR: Eight suspected Naxals, including a teenaged girl, were arrested from separate places in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bastar division today.

Four cadres were picked up from Kanker district and four others held in Sukma district, a senior police official told PTI.

In the first incident, a team of district force was carrying out a search operation in Badgaon police station area, located around 250 km away from here, when they spotted four persons in forests of Latamarka village, he said.

On interrogation, they admitted involvement in the Naxal movement, he added.

They were identified as Saten Ram Kumeti (26), Rati Ram Jade (23), Vimla Uike (23) and a 17-year-old girl, the official said.

Kumeti was wanted in cases of abduction and attempt to murder in the region while three others, including Vimla and the minor, were allegedly involved in offences like rioting, loot and attempt to wage war, he said.

In the second incident, a joint squad of CRPF and the district police force nabbed four Maoists from Nilavaram village under Gadiras police station limits, the official said.

Of them, Katti Guddi alias Madkam Ganga was carrying a reward of Rs 2,000 on his head, he said.

All four were active members of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthan, a front for banned CPI (Maoist), and were allegedly involved in various crimes including creating disturbance during panchayat election in 2015.