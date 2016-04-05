Home Nation

Eight Ultras, Including a Teen, Held in Chhattisgarh

Eight suspected Naxals, including a teenaged girl, were arrested from separate places in Chhattisgarh\'s Bastar division.

Published: 05th April 2016 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2016 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

RAIPUR: Eight suspected Naxals, including a teenaged girl, were arrested from separate places in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bastar division today.

Four cadres were picked up from Kanker district and four others held in Sukma district, a senior police official told PTI.

In the first incident, a team of district force was carrying out a search operation in Badgaon police station area, located around 250 km away from here, when they spotted four persons in forests of Latamarka village, he said.

On interrogation, they admitted involvement in the Naxal movement, he added.

They were identified as Saten Ram Kumeti (26), Rati Ram Jade (23), Vimla Uike (23) and a 17-year-old girl, the official said.

Kumeti was wanted in cases of abduction and attempt to murder in the region while three others, including Vimla and the minor, were allegedly involved in offences like rioting, loot and attempt to wage war, he said.

In the second incident, a joint squad of CRPF and the district police force nabbed four Maoists from Nilavaram village under Gadiras police station limits, the official said.

Of them, Katti Guddi alias Madkam Ganga was carrying a reward of Rs 2,000 on his head, he said.

All four were active members of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthan, a front for banned CPI (Maoist), and were allegedly involved in various crimes including creating disturbance during panchayat election in 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp