AJMER: Extending an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Ajmer Dargah, the Sufi shrine's committee has requested him to declare Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti as a national holiday.

President of the Dargah committee Asrar Ahmed Khan wrote a letter to the Prime Minister on Monday inviting him to the Dargah during the Urs commencing from April 9.

Khan also requested Modi to declare the day of Urs celebration as national holiday.

"The Government of India had issued a postal stamp at the time of Urs in the year 1989 and 2012 on the eve of annual Urs of Khwaja Gharib Nawaz.

"Presidents, Prime Ministers and other dignitaries visited the Durgah Khwaja Sahab, Ajmer and paid homage to Khwaja Gharib Nawaz," Khan said.

In view of the above facts, we request you to kindly declare this day of Urs celebration as a national holiday, Khan said in the letter.