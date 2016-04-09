MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan today said he is a law-abiding citizen of the country and has been cooperating with the Income Tax Department.

Referring to a newspaper article, he said in a statement here that "I wish to state that the article...with regards to me is a matter that has been under investigation for the past 6-7 years by the Income Tax and Enforcement Departments."

"I have diligently responded to all the queries and notices sent by them. I am a law-abiding citizen of the country," he added.

Big B today again denied being part of any company in tax-haven Panama.

"I wish to reiterate that on the Panama Papers reportage..., I have not been a director on the Board of the 4 Companies as mentioned in an earlier report," he said.

"I am happy that the GoI has instituted a thorough investigation on this issue, for, I myself am keen to know how my name appears in connection with those 4 Companies," the 73-year-old actor said.

The Congress had on Thursday demanded that Bachchan be removed as Maharashtra's ambassador for the 'Save Tiger' project and as advisor for the development of BKC's International Financial Centre after his name surfaced in the Panama Papers.

"I have been reading demands for my removal from the Brand Ambassadorship of the Maharashtra Tiger Preservation campaign. This is the prerogative of the Government of Maharashtra, which I shall humbly respect," Bachchan said.

"I wish to state that whatever the decision, I shall continue to work towards the social causes that I am associated with – Tiger Preservation, Polio, Swachh Bharat, TB, Hepatitis B, Diabetes, Family Planning – in my individual personal capacity," he added.