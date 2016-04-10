Home Nation

Committee of Ministers to Discuss Patel Quota Row With Gujarat CM

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A committee of Ministers set up last year to negotiate with various Patel groups seeking reservation under the OBC category will tomorrow meet Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel and handover its report.

Health Minister Nitin Patel, who heads the committee, said the CM will take the final decision based on the report.

The Patels, a prominent community in Gujarat, have been demanding reservation under the OBC category since July last.

The Committee of Ministers was set up last July before the pro-quota stir by Patels had started, and after the agitation it was asked to look into the fresh demands also.

"We will meet the CM tomorrow and apprise her of the latest on the quota agitation. We will hand over our report, having our opinions, about the demands put forward by the Patel quota leaders to arrive at a compromise. The CM will take final decision based on this report," he said.

The Minister said various quota leaders will be invited by the government to discuss the final formula of compromise.

The announcement comes at a time when Patel quota body Sardar Patel Group (SPG), which worked closely with jailed quota leader Hardik Patel, has announced to start the second round of agitation if their demands are not met by April 17.

SPG chief Lalji Patel has also threatened to launch a 'Jail Bharo' agitation if the government does not accept their demands, which were handed over to the CM last month.

Similarly, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik also sent a 27-point charter of demands to the CM through BJP Porbandar MP Vitthal Radadiya.

"We have gone through the demands made by both SPG and PAAS. Just like them, we also want to find out an amicable solution. After studying these demands, we have prepared this report. We will also invite leaders of both these bodies to finalize the compromise formula in coming days," Patel added.

Some of the key demands put forward by Hardik as well as SPG include reservation for Patel community, release of jailed quota leaders and withdrawal of cases against them, and action against the police officers who were involved allegedly in committing atrocities on members of the community.

